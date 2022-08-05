UrduPoint.com

Pakistanis Fully Support Kashmiris' Right To Self-determination: Balochistan Govt Spokesperson

Balochistan government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said on Friday that the people of Pakistan fully supported the right of self-determination of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)She regretted that Indian state terrorism against the oppressed Kashmiris was continuing unabated for decades

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, she said that on August 5, which is being observed as the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris), "We will continue to raise our voice against Indian state oppression at every forum." She said that Narendra Modi-led fascist government had gone mad as it was using all means to forcefully suppress the voices of millions of Kashmiris.

Stressing the need for international support, she called upon the international community to take notice of the oppression and cruelty of the Indian state institutions. She said that according to the resolution of the United Nations (UN), Kashmiris should be given their right to vote and self-determination.

She said that Pakistan was strong, united and Balochistan was integral part of the country, saying that people of the province was the diehard Pakistanis and they would fight against each enemy and curb propaganda against the country. She appealed to the people to join hands to steer the country out of crises. She also appealed to support the people of Balochistan in this time of trial and extend financial assistant to them.

Farah Azeem Shah said that as per directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the compensation amounts of Rs 1 million were being given to the relatives of those who died in rain- and flood-related incidents in Balochistan.

She added that at least 150 people died, over 1,000 injured whereas over 1,000 have been displaced while more than 5,000 houses were damaged due to torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan. She said due to recent floods in the province, over 5,000 livestock were killed, whereas partial loss occurred to over 7,000 houses.

She said that the provincial government continued relief operation in the rain-affected districts by utilising all available resources, adding that Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was monitoring the relief activities personally. She said that different types of machinery including loaders, tractors, excavators was also sent to the affected districts to carry out a relief operation.

The government is trying its best to provide all possible relief to the rain-hit people by shifting them to safer places, she said and added the civil administration was making all-out efforts to provide tents, ration and medical facilities to the affectees.

The spokesperson paid glowing tribute to martyred Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali, corps commander Quetta, and other five army officers including Maj Gen Amjad Hanif, Brig. Mohammad Khalid, Maj. Saeed Ahmad, Maj. Talha Manan and Naik Fayyaz, who lost their lives in the line of duty as a result of a tragic helicopter crash while monitoring the flood relief operation in Balochistan on August 1. The Government of Balochistan, he added, appreciated the relief operations of Pakistan's armed forces in the flood affected areas of the country, especially Balochistan.

