Pakistanis Has Great Respect, Affection For People Of China, Its Leadership: Deputy Chairman Senate

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:17 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Tuesday said that the people of Pakistan had great respect and affection for the people of China and its leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Tuesday said that the people of Pakistan had great respect and affection for the people of China and its leadership.

Speaking at an event organized by Pakistan China Friendship Association, Khyber Chapter (PCFA) in connection with 100th anniversary of Communist Party China (CPC) here Tuesday, the Deputy Chairman Senate congratulated the government, leadership, Ambassador and people of China on 100th year's celebrations of CPC.

Ambassador of People's Republic of China in Pakistan Nong Rong, parliamentarians and people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.

Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that at number of times, he had visited China and realized that the affection and respect between the peoples of two friendly countries were mutual, and added, I will my efforts to play role in strengthening parliamentary relations between the two friendly countries to further enhance cooperation in various fields.

The Deputy Chairman Senate said that he had visited number of times to China and lauded the people of China for their great hospitality and affection for the people of Pakistan.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong said, people of China also love the people of Pakistan, adding that China Pakistan Economic Corridor opened new avenues of cooperation between the two great friends.

He said that Pakistan and China relations were higher than Himalayas, deeper than oceans and sweeter than honey. He said, we will continue to work together to further strengthen our relations at company to company level and people to people contacts.

In his opening remarks, President PCFA Khyber Chapter Yousaf Ayub Khan welcomed the guests and said that PCFA would continue its efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Later, a cake cutting ceremony was held followed by distribution of shields among the representatives of PCFA.

