Pakistanis have special affection to Kashmiri brothers and sisters: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday said that Pakistanis have special affection with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, he expressed these views in a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan the way PM Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue and aware the world of the agony of the Kashmiri people is exemplary. Mushtaq Ghani stated that Imran Khan is the ambassador of the Kashmiri people.

PM Imran Khan during his speech at United Nation spent 20 minutes to underscored the Kashmir issue which showed the world that how India has eliminated article 370 from its constitution, Mushtaq Ghani said.

The Speaker further said that Kashmiri people are deprived and are facing the tyranny of Indian occupation but the whole world is silent on the brutalities of Indian forces.

We strongly condemn the ruthlessness of the Indian Army and Modi administration on the people of Kashmir and would continue our support with the poor masses of Kashmir, adding he said.

The Speaker stated that after the divide of sub-continent Pakistan always highlighted the Kashmir issue in the world and forced India for a plebiscite for their right of self-determination.