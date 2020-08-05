Pakistanis' hearts beat with Kashmiris, says Nadeem Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said here Wednesday that Pakistanis' hearts beat with their Kashmiri bretheren.

Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and Pakistanis and Kashmiris are like one soul and two bodies, Qureshi said while addressing a seminar and Kashmir Siege Day rally, organized jointly by Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Multan district and Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) in cooperation with Hafeez Ghee and General Mills and WaysWash.

Nadeem Qureshi, who is also CM Punjab spokesman and member Kashmir committee Punjab, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar internationalized the Kashmir issue.

He said, UN security council conevened two meetings on Kashmir issue after 54 years while the issue was also discussed at the EU parliament and at democratic forums of other big democracies of the world.

He said that India was facing defeat on diplomatic, political and moral fronts and described it as an important achievement for Pakistanis and Kashmiris.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the 366-day long siege and strict curfiew has hardly dented courage and determination of the Kashmiri people and they are still facing 900,000 soldiers bravely in the India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Kashmiri people are fighting for their rights and Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic, moral and political support to them till the time they achieve their rights.

Chairman OPC Shoaib Akmal Qureshi Hashmi said that Kashmiris were struggling for their survival and they would succeed in achieving and preserving their rights.

President YPO Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Mian Muhammad Majid, Prof. Inayat Ali Qureshi, Hafeez Ghee Mills marketing head Imran Azmi, Sheikh Tahir, Rana Sheraz, Malik Shahid Yousuf, Rizwan Bhutta, Sheikh Nadeem, Prof. Mahmood Dogar, and others also spoke.

The participants also took out a rally and urged the international community to play active role for liberation of Kahmiri people from the oppressive Indian forces.