Pakistanis in China asked to register with Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Embassy in Beijing has asked members of the Pakistani community to register them and their family members with it as an early date.

"All Pakistani nationals residing in China are kindly requested to register themselves and their family members with the Embassy of Pakistan as early as possible,' according to a notice shared on the Embassy's website.

They were also asked to provide complete details of all their family members including spouses and children during the registration process.

The registration can be made by filling electronic proforma given at the Embassy's website: www.pakbj.org.

It may be mentioned that a large number of Pakistanis including businessmen, IT professionals, teachers, and other workers are living across China. Moreover, up to 28,000 Pakistani students are also currently studying at different universities in China.