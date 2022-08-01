UrduPoint.com

Pakistanis & Kashmiris To Mark August 5 As 'Exploitation Day': APHC Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Pakistanis & Kashmiris to mark August 5 as 'Exploitation Day': APHC leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen on Monday said the people of Pakistan and Kashmir would observe August 5 as "Exploitation Day" to raise their voice against the illegal revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on this day in 2019.

Besides stripping the identity of Kashmiri Muslims, the occupation forces were taking steps to alter the demography of the majority Muslim population, he said while talking to APP.

Sheikh Mateen said India was committing systematic genocide of Kashmiris as the extremist Hindutva fanatics under the leadership of Narendra Modi had put the peace of region at stake.

However, all the Indian designs would fail as despite over 75 years of occupation with brutal reign of terror could not dampen the freedom spirit of Kashmiris, he added.

The APHC leader demanded the entire world, particularly the United Nations to ensure right to self-determination to Kashmiris as per the Security Council resolutions. The Kashmiri people and their leadership were fully committed to the cause, as they were rendering sacrifices of both their lives and property for the purpose of freedom.

He said India was involved in serious human rights abuses in the IIOJK, but the Kashmiris continued to resist despite the state terrorism.

Sheikh Mateen said,"On August 5, the international community will be reminded that Kashmir is a disputed region which India has occupied in disregard of all international laws and against the wishes of the people."He said the world should stress India to withdraw all illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and reverse the demographic changes which it had carried out in the occupied territory.

Pakistan India World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Narendra Modi Jammu August 2019 Muslim All

