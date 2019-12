Pakistanis languishing in different jails bring back from Malaysia: Zulfiqar Bukhari

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) 113 Pakistani nationals languishing in different jails of Malaysia are being brought back to Pakistan as part of an initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

In a statement, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari said welfare of oversees Pakistanis is foremost priority of the incumbent government.