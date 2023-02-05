UrduPoint.com

Pakistanis Never Accepted India's Usurpation Of Kashmir: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Pakistanis never accepted India's usurpation of Kashmir: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Sunday said in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day that Pakistani nation never accepted India's usurpation of Indian illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir because it had been done in complete disregard of the numerical majority and wishes of the Kashmiris.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad condemned the Indian rulers and said that they had been depriving the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination for many years while the UN resolutions in this regard were awaiting implementation.

He said, "India is committing the worst violations of human rights in Kashmir, which the international community should take notice of."The minister said that the nation of Pakistan stood with the oppressed Kashmiris and it was hoped that one day the freedom struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters would be successful

