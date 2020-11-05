Pakistanis' perception of coronavirus invincibility is wrong: Dr Faisal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the perception of Pakistani people of being invincible when it comes to the coronavirus, is wrong.

There is no doubt that a second wave of coronavirus infections has hit the country, he said in a talk show programme of a private news channel on Wednesday evening.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the ups and downs in statistics were there but a clear trend has been seen over the last couple of weeks.

This time there is a difference of weather and the perception of invincibility among the people, he expressed and added that this perception was obviously wrong which need to be countered.

Dr Sultan said, however, that the authorities now have more knowledge and are working to get health facilities back to their optimum levels.

He said talks are being held with provinces to enhance their capacity to deal with any situation.

The implementation of precautionary measures at educational institutions is much better than in market places and at wedding halls, according to him. He also attributed the rise in the number of infections to violation of SOPs.