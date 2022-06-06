ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Year 2022 has been a year of proud till now for the entertainment industry of Pakistan and for the stars representing the country around the globe with almost over 5 international recognitions.

With only half way through 2022, Pakistan's global achievements have been a talk of the town among the netizens who are proudly showering their appreciation and love for both, the artists & the industry.

Opening the year with a great achievement, Ehd-e-Wafa famed actor Ahad Raza Mir made it to Hollywood by debuting for the new sequel of most acclaimed horror-thriller series 'Resident Evil.' This time it will be Netflix's Live-action remake of the series.

Following the lead, British Pakistani Actor Riz Ahmed made everyone scream for his 1st 'Oscar' nod for his short film 'The Long Goodbye.' Not letting the fans rest, a Pakistani Vocalist, music composer & producer Arooj Aftab made another history. Her Song 'Mohabbat' grabbed most prestigious award 'The Grammys' in the category of 'Best Global Music Performance.

Along with this she also became the first Pakistani to be debuted at 'Coachella Music Festival' 2022.

Opening the gates for more awards and recognition for the country, Saim Sadiq's film 'Joyland' made it to the 75th Cannes festival 2022 by not just getting a long Standing-ovation at the premier but also winning 'The Jury prize in Uncertain Regard Category.' Continuing the legacy as an amazing VFX artist, Laraib Atta again proved her talent with her latest work in 'Doctor Strange' a major Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

Not just the musicians and actors were the ones to bag such global achievements but also the prominent & pioneer figure from make-up industry Nabila Maqsood turned the heads with her appearance at 'IIFA 2022' as their official backstage partner.

With all these record-breaking achievements, Pakistanis are confident to expect more of such proud moments from the artists thorough the remaining year.