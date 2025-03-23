Pakistanis Sharing Patriotic Messages On Social Media On 85th Pakistan Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The 85th Pakistan Day celebrations in Pakistan witnessed a massive show of patriotism and national pride, with people from all walks of life, including politicians and celebrities, sharing their sentiments on electronic and social media platforms.
Beyond social media, the Pakistan Day celebrations were marked by widespread festivities across the
country.
According to a report with ptv news channel, the nation's capital, Islamabad was the epicenter of the celebrations, with the national flag hoisted at important government buildings and monuments.
The report also showed footage of people from different walks of life, including students, politicians and common citizens, participating in rallies and events to express their patriotism and love for the country.
In the comments section of a popular Facebook post, users shared their thoughts and feelings about the
occasion.
"Pakistan is not just a country, it is a dream come true for our ancestors," wrote one user.
"Let us work together to make Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful nation," commented another.
On Twitter, Pakistan Day and Pakistan Zindabad were trending topics, with users sharing patriotic messages and songs.
The comments section of a popular Instagram post was also filled with messages of patriotism and national
pride.
"Happy Pakistan day to all my fellow Pakistanis!" wrote one user. "Let us celebrate our independence and freedom with love and unity," commented another.
On YouTube, patriotic songs and national anthems were trending, with users sharing their favorite videos and play lists.
Politicians joined in on the Pakistan Day celebrations, sharing special messages to mark the occasion and extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation, paying tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and all leaders who rendered great sacrifices for the realization of the dream of Pakistan.
Additionally, politicians took to social media to express their patriotism and national pride.
They shared messages, posts and national songs, using the occasion to remind citizens of the importance of unity and the sacrifices made by the country's forefathers.
Some politicians also shared inspirational quotes from national heroes, such as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, to motivate citizens and promote national pride.
