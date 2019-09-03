Pakistanis stand like rock against any aggression: KP Speaker

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani has said we have to convey a message to the world that we are peace loving people but when it comes to our national security, we are standing like a rock against any aggression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly , Mushtaq Ghani has said we have to convey a message to the world that we are peace loving people but when it comes to our national security, we are standing like a rock against any aggression.

Addressing vice chancellors convention at the assembly building here Tuesday, he said vice chancellors play a role of think-tank to frustrate the negative agenda of enemies adding they should prepare their students for the fifth generation war. "The students should be prepared in a manner as their life and death is for the cause of the nation", he expressed.

Talking on Kashmir issue, he said Narendra Modi has adopted the path of aggression, oblivious to the fact that he has put the peace of the entire region at stake and wanted to sabotage the peace of the world. Our desire for peace, he said should not be considered as weakness as our valiant forces were fully capable of facing and defeating any foreign aggression, Mushtaq Ghani said.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is bravely fighting for the Kashmir cause at world level and the day is not far when Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan.