Pakistanis stand with Kashmiri brethren: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Sunday said that the sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would never go waste as Kashmiris would get freedom one day.

Addressing a ceremony regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day organised by Punjab Information Department at Al hamrah Art Council here, he said that the whole nation besides expressing solidarity to the Kashmiri brethren was grieved on tragic incident in Peshawar.

The Governor said February 5 was an important day for Pakistani nation as it was an obligation to us to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and raise voice against Indian atrocities and cruelties, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had always advocated the Kashmir issue at international level.

Balighur Rehman said that Kashmiri brethren had been facing Indian persecution and aggression for many decades, adding that it was unfortunate that the international human rights' organisations had been failed to implement the United Nations' resolution for ensuring right to self determination to Kashmiris.

He said that on August 5, 2019, the Indian government had committed the sheer violation of UN's resolutions after promulgated the special status of IIOJ&K, however this Indian's violation had been widely condemned even at international forums, adding that Kashmiris had been looking forward to international organisations to take notice of human rights' violations in Kashmir.

The Governor said that Indian government by use of aggression, force and unilateral actions had created an atmosphere of fear and chaos in IIOJ&K, maintaining that Indian government must know that no power can stop the way of freedom to Kashmiris.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had categorically termed Kashmir as Jugular vein of Pakistan, so Pakistan would always continue to stand with Kashmiri brethren and raise voice for their right to determination, he asserted.

The Governor said that Pakistan had always prioritized Kashmir issue during dialogues at all diplomatic forums due to which the relations with India had been conditioned with Kashmir issue, he noted.

On the occasion, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman visited a painting exhibition regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day and appreciated the efforts of artists.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Information Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik, Kashmiri leader Pervaiz Ahmad Shah and Zahid Ashraf and others besides Commissioner Lahore Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ali Muhammad, and others were also present.

Later, the Governor led a rally from Alhamrah Arts Council to Governor House in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in which the people from all walks of life participated, whereas the participants were carrying placards inscribed with various slogans against Indian atrocities and Kashmiris' persecution.