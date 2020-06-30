UrduPoint.com
Pakistanis Stand With Kashmiris In Their Struggle For Freedom: Fawad Ch

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Tuesday said the Pakistani nation would continue to support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir until the realization of their right to self-determination.

Pakistanis are standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will always stand with them in every situation, he said this while speaking at a private news channel programme.

He said Pakistan would continue its moral, ethical, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris.

"India must be aware of the fact that Pakistan is not a weak country and we are capable enough to give befitting response to every aggression", he warned.

India's irresponsible attitude towards regional matters is posing serious threat to regional peace and stability, he feared.

Pakistan is exercising effective diplomacy to promote peace in the region and resolve all outstanding disputes with India through dialogues, he mentioned.

He also urged the international community to play its due role in securing right to self-determination to people of Kashmir.

Pakistan would continue playing its constructive role towards peaceful solution to the Jammu and Kashmirdispute, he added.

