Pakistanis standby with people of Kashmir: Kamboh

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :A senior leader of National Peace Committee on Religious Harmony, Muhammad Ansar Kamboh said on Sunday that people of Pakistan has always stood with the people of Kashmir.

In a press release issued here, he said that India had been victimizing innocent people of Kashmir by committing different kinds of brutalities .

He said that people of Pakistan strongly condemned Indian brutalities against innocent persons.

"Innocent people including women and aging people are being victimized of violence in Indian Occupied Kashmir," he said.

He demanded of international community to take notice of Indian violence against people of Kashmir.