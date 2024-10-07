Pakistanis standing with innocent Palestinians: Hamza Shahbaz

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said on Monday that every Pakistani was standing with innocent Palestinians who had been subjected to unrelenting Israeli aggression and oppression.

In his message issued here, he said that Israel was writing worst chapter of atrocities in the history.

He said that state terrorism of Israel had spread to Lebanon and other countries of the region.

Hamza Shahbaz said that silence of world on genocide of Palestinians was matter of great concern for humanity.

He further said that Gaza infrastructure especially schools and hospitals had been specifically targeted and destroyed.

The PML-N leader said that more than 41,000 people of all age groups had been martyred while those living in refugee camps had also been killed.