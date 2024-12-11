Open Menu

Pakistanis Stranded In Syria To Return By Dec 12 Night: PM Told

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was apprised that the stranded Pakistani nationals who had reached Beirut from Syria would be flown back to Pakistan on a chartered flight on night between December 12 and 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was apprised that the stranded Pakistani nationals who had reached Beirut from Syria would be flown back to Pakistan on a chartered flight on night between December 12 and 13.

The prime minister chaired an important meeting regarding the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Syria. During the meeting, Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, was tasked with ensuring a warm welcome for the returning Pakistanis at the airport.

The prime minister was briefed on the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Syria during a meeting, a Prime Minister Office news release said.

