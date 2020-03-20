UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistanis Stuck In China Case: Foreign Office Submits Reply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:15 PM

Pakistanis stuck in China case: Foreign Office submits reply

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cabinet Division on Friday submitted their reply to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case pertaining to Pakistanis, stuck in Wuhan City of China due to coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cabinet Division on Friday submitted their reply to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case pertaining to Pakistanis, stuck in Wuhan City of China due to coronavirus outbreak.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that it was important and satisfactory that the Pakistani students in China were safe. The citizen could be in danger if they were brought back in the country, he remarked, adding that coronavirus could be defeated through demonstrating unity.

During the course of proceeding, Director General Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muddasir Tepu appeared before the bench and apprised it with the government's steps in this regard.

He pleaded that the situation in China was now getting better.

However, the petitioner parents adopted the stance that no steps had been taken to ensure return of their children from China.

Upon it, the chief justice remarked that Britain and America who evacuated their citizens from the region had confessed the mistakes, later on.

He said that recently only China had the success story to control this virus throughout the world. The chief justice remarked that this was a high time for the nation to demonstrate unity against this unseen enemy.

The petitioners' counsel prayed the court for not to disposed of the petition. At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case for a four week.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice World China Wuhan Islamabad High Court From Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus awareness campaign expedited at Lahore ..

5 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Reduces Presence in Iraq Due to C ..

5 minutes ago

State Department Official in Washington Diagnosed ..

6 minutes ago

Volvo to Shut Down Plants in Sweden, Belgium, US O ..

6 minutes ago

ERC deplores loss of two of its aid workers in Ade ..

36 minutes ago

DIG Razzaq Cheema lauds efforts of police for foil ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.