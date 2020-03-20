Pakistanis stuck in China case: Foreign Office submits reply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cabinet Division on Friday submitted their reply to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case pertaining to Pakistanis, stuck in Wuhan City of China due to coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cabinet Division on Friday submitted their reply to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case pertaining to Pakistanis, stuck in Wuhan City of China due to coronavirus outbreak.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that it was important and satisfactory that the Pakistani students in China were safe. The citizen could be in danger if they were brought back in the country, he remarked, adding that coronavirus could be defeated through demonstrating unity.

During the course of proceeding, Director General Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muddasir Tepu appeared before the bench and apprised it with the government's steps in this regard.

He pleaded that the situation in China was now getting better.

However, the petitioner parents adopted the stance that no steps had been taken to ensure return of their children from China.

Upon it, the chief justice remarked that Britain and America who evacuated their citizens from the region had confessed the mistakes, later on.

He said that recently only China had the success story to control this virus throughout the world. The chief justice remarked that this was a high time for the nation to demonstrate unity against this unseen enemy.

The petitioners' counsel prayed the court for not to disposed of the petition. At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case for a four week.