Pakistanis supporting Kashmir cause : Siraj ul Haq

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has said the people of Pakistan will continue to support the people of Indian occupied Kashmir as they struggle for their right to self determination.

Addressing the JI's workers and the traders belonging to Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry at separate events here Friday, Haq said 8 million people in IoK had been imprisoned in their homes.

"Kashmir has been turned into the biggest jail on earth," he observed.

The JI's Ameer said 900,000 soldiers of the Indian army had been deployed in the valley to suppress Kashmiris through atrocious actions.

"Kashmir is part of Pakistan. The people of Kashmir have been giving the sacrifices to become a part of Pakistan," he said.

The JI's provincial leadership was also present on the occasion.