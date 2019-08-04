Pakistanis to celebrate two festivals this month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistanis will celebrate two festivals -- a religious obligation Eid-ul-Azha and the historic Independence Day on August 14 in the second week of this month.

The government has announced four holidays, Aug 12 to 14, in this regard to facilitate citizens.

Eid-ul-Azha will be observed on August 12 this year while the Independence Day, like every year, will be marked on August 14.