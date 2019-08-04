UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistanis To Celebrate Two Festivals This Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

Pakistanis to celebrate two festivals this month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistanis will celebrate two festivals -- a religious obligation Eid-ul-Azha and the historic Independence Day on August 14 in the second week of this month.

The government has announced four holidays, Aug 12 to 14, in this regard to facilitate citizens.

Eid-ul-Azha will be observed on August 12 this year while the Independence Day, like every year, will be marked on August 14.

Related Topics

Holidays Independence August Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Tex ..

51 minutes ago

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

3 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

5 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.