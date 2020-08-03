UrduPoint.com
Pakistanis To Expose Cruel Face Of India In Kashmir On August 5: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Pakistanis to expose cruel face of India in Kashmir on August 5: Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday said the whole Muslim world would mark the August 5, as Youm-e-Istehsal, when the 220 million Pakistanis would expose the real and brutal face of India before the world.

Addressing a news conference, he said the PTI Sindh chapter would also mark the day by organizing different rallies, protest demonstrations, while a walk would be arranged here as well.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Member Sindh Assembly, informed that a train march on August 5, had also been organized by the PTI provincial chapter from Karachi to Sukkur. All political parties were invited to take part in the march keeping aside the political differences and join hands for Kashmir cause. The train has been named as Srinagar Express.

He said the fascist Modi government had revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and during the period of a year of illegal military siege, over 13000 Kashmiris were illegally detained, 1331 were brutally tortured, a large number were martyred and over hundred women were molested by the Indian armed forces.

Besides this, over 1000 houses and properties of Kashmiri people were set ablaze.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said its been a year that all educational institutions, economic activities were halted in Kashmir. The cellular, internet and other communication services were suspended by the Indian government to hide its cruel face and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Referring to a recent incident of killing of grandfather in front of 3-year-old boy, he said that Bashir Ahmed was killed by the uniformed goons of Modi.

To a question about cleanliness in Karachi, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the PPP-led provincial government was embezzling the funds allocated for cleanliness activities.

He said the National Disaster Management Authority remained active during coronavirus outbreak however, in Sindh the Provincial Disaster Management Authority was no where to be seen.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said Karachi, the city which generates most of the national income had been neglected by the provincial government which compelled the Federal government to use NDMA for cleanliness in city.

