Pakistanis To Get Employment Opportunities In Projects Under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030:Turi

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi Monday said Pakistanis would get ample employment opportunities in major projects under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

He was addressing the launching ceremony of the "Labor Skills Verification Program" here at Saudi Embassy as a chief guest.

He expressed his gratitude to Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Ambassador of Haramen, Sharif Nawaf bin Saeed al-Maliki for starting the Skills Verification Program in Pakistan, said in a Press release issued here.

The minister said, the objective of the Skills Verification Program was to provide quality manpower to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan .

He further said 12 centers of Skills Verification Program had been established in eight cities of Pakistan.

Sajid Turi intended to establish an excellent technical and vocational university in cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

The minister said the government and people of Pakistan were proud of the brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Saudi Arabia was the home of more than 2.3 million Pakistanis, he added.

He said, in the past five decades, more than six million Pakistanis had gone to Saudi Arabia for employment.

Sajid Hussain Turi extended his gratitude to Khadim Hurmain Sharifin for the great help to Pakistan during the catastrophic floods.

