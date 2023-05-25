UrduPoint.com

Pakistanis Unanimously Condemn May 9 Events: Ipsos Survey

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Pakistanis unanimously condemn May 9 events: Ipsos survey

Nearly six out of 10 Pakistanis view May 9 events as "a premeditated act of desecration" of respectable national symbols and military installations, by miscreants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Nearly six out of 10 Pakistanis view May 9 events as "a premeditated act of desecration" of respectable national symbols and military installations, by miscreants.

This was revealed in Ipsos' Quick National Poll on Pakistanis' Sentiments regarding 9th May unfortunate events.

Ipsos Group S.A. is a multinational market research and consulting firm with headquarters in Paris, France.

It found in its recently conducted national poll that three in 10 Pakistanis attributed the responsibility for May 9 lawlessness to the governments, while one-fourth nation held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as responsible for the tragedy.

The poll further revealed that 80% acute majority of Pakistanis demanded for strict action against the culprits involved in the May 9 catastrophe while one in two Pakistanis urged PTI leadership and workers to condemn May 9 aftermath.

The survey was conducted in all the provinces of the country in which men and women of 18 to 65 years of age participated.

