Pakistanis Well Aware Of Importance Of Peace: Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:18 PM

Pakistanis well aware of importance of peace: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that Pakistani nation had made history by winning the war against terrorism with great sacrifices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that Pakistani nation had made history by winning the war against terrorism with great sacrifices.

He said this in his message issued here on the occasion of the international day of peace.

He said that Pakistan and its people were well aware of the importance of peace and added that the country had been playing a lead role for regional and international peace.

The CM said that Pakistan won the peace after a long battle against extremism and terrorism while India's extremist attitude was a threat to regional peace and Narendra Modi's regime disrupted all peace efforts by adopting illegal measures in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

People in (IIOJK), Palestine and other regions were aspirants of peace, he added.

He further said that poverty, injustice, ignorance, deprivations, aggression, and expansionist ambitions were the biggest hurdle for maintaining peace.

The CM said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is now a safer and peaceful country." The Chief Minister said the courageous sons of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for peace were the real heroes.

The CM said the purpose of celebrating international peace day is to create awareness among people regarding the need and importance of peace.

