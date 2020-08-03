UrduPoint.com
Pakistanis Will Continue To Stand With Kashmiris: Ali Gandapur

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Pakistanis will continue to stand with Kashmiris: Ali Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Monday reaffirmed that Pakistanis are standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters like always and will always stand with them till their final victory.

In a video message on ptv news channel, he said Pakistan is committed to continue supporting Kashmiri brethren in their struggle of freedom and it is the responsibility of the world powers to play their due role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Ali Amin said Pakistan is pursuing effective diplomacy to expose India's nefarious designs at the international front, adding, Pakistan is taking corrective measures which are in line with the international laws and norms to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

It is encouraging that Kashmiris are fighting for their right to self-determination against a far bigger country for the last many decades but have refused to step back from their fundamental rights, he added.

Indian forces are unable to suppress the determination of Kashmiris despite the use of all pressure tactics and brutal force, he mentioned.

"I would like to salute the courage and determination of Kashmiri brethren who are always ready to sacrifice their lives against illegal Indian occupation", he said.

The sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go waste and they will get their due right of free and fair plebiscite at all costs, he added.

