Pakistanis Working In Saudi Arabia Send US $ 5.8 Billion Annually : Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Asad Mahmood on Wednesday said two million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia sent US $ 5.8 billion to their native country every year to strengthen the national economy.

The minister said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki.

Discussing matters of mutual interests, he thanked Saudi Arabia and its people for always supporting Pakistan in hour of need.

The minister said people of both countries were deeply rooted in bond of love and trust and added Holy cities of Makkah and Madina were core of our faith and devotion which could not be expressed in words.

The minister said that the Joint Working Group on Infrastructure and Communications, under the Pakistan- Saudi Supreme Coordination Council, was set up in 2019 to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador said Saudi Arabia was providing assistance to Pakistan in every field.

The two sides agreed to further expand scope of cooperation in field of construction as well.

