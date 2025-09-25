Pakistan–Italy partnership rooted in mutual respect: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday reaffirmed the warm and cooperative ties between Pakistan and Italy saying the partnership is rooted in mutual respect and expanding collaboration.

He made these remarks at a luncheon hosted in honor of Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin by Senator Sarmad Ali, Chairman of the Pakistan–Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Gilani said that Italy remains one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the European Union, stressing the need to further strengthen economic and political linkages. He also highlighted the role of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Italy, describing it as a vital bridge between the two nations.

Ambassador Armellin appreciated the efforts of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both parliaments, conveying the greetings of Sara Ferrari, Chairperson of the Italy–Pakistan Friendship Group in the Italian Parliament.

She expressed hope that Ms. Ferrari would soon visit Pakistan.

Recalling that the Senate Chairman and delegations had visited Italy twice over the past year, the Ambassador voiced confidence that members of the Italian Parliament and Senate would reciprocate such exchanges to deepen bilateral cooperation.

In his remarks, Senator Sarmad Ali thanked the Ambassador for her support and underlined the significance of parliamentary diplomacy.

He expressed optimism that sustained interaction between the two Friendship Groups would further consolidate Pakistan–Italy relations.