Pakistan–Morocco group calls for stronger parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan–Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group on Monday said that regular parliamentary exchanges can help build long-term cooperation and strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan, was attended by Moroccan Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune, senior Moroccan officials, and Senators Faisal Saleem Rahman, Mir Dostain Khan Domki, Umer Farooq, along with Senate Advisor Ms Misbah Khar.

In his opening remarks, Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan underscored the importance of fostering closer Parliamentary, economic, and diplomatic ties between the two countries. Senators and Advisor to the Chairman Senate, Ms. Misbah Khar, extended a warm welcome to the delegation.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation in key sectors such as education, health, trade, and agriculture. The group emphasised that regular parliamentary exchanges can serve as a strong foundation for long-term collaboration and people-to-people connectivity.

Supporting these views, Ms. Misbah Khar highlighted the need for institutional collaboration within bilateral and constitutional policy frameworks. She also identified trade, tourism, and cultural exchange as key areas for building a long-term partnership.

Mr.Mohamed Karmoune reaffirmed Morocco's commitment to advancing bilateral relations with Pakistan. He stressed the importance of balancing trade by encouraging greater imports from Pakistan.

During the meeting, it was also addressed that the challenges faced by Moroccan nationals in obtaining Pakistani visas.

He added that Morocco has already extended the facility of e-visa for Pakistani citizens and requested reciprocal facilitation to ease the process for Moroccan applicants. He also extended an invitation to undertake high-level visits to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Senator Mir Dostain Khan Domki appreciated the convening of the Friendship Group meeting, extended a warm welcome to the Moroccan delegation, and underscored its significance in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Morocco.

Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman identified several promising areas for future collaboration, including education, medical equipment, sports, tourism, and defence training. He emphasised that a bilateral agreement should be established between Pakistan and Morocco to promote tourism.

Senator Umer Farooq stated that scholarships should be awarded to students in Pakistan on a province-wise basis. He further emphasised the need to promote trade to strengthen the national economy.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further deepen Pakistan–Morocco relations through sustained parliamentary diplomacy and enhanced institutional cooperation. Members underscored that continued dialogue, regular exchanges, and practical initiatives will catalyse fostering stronger bilateral ties and greater people-to-people connectivity.