UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan,Oman Agreed To Gear-up The Momentum For Enhancing Economic Ties

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:42 PM

Pakistan,Oman agreed to gear-up the momentum for enhancing economic ties

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that Pakistan and Oman enjoy historic bilateral relations and are twined together through cultural, religious and social similarities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that Pakistan and Oman enjoy historic bilateral relations and are twined together through cultural, religious and social similarities.

"Both the countries have agreed to gear up the momentum for enhancing economic ties steered through Parliamentary diplomacy, the Chairman expressed these views in a meeting with parliamentary delegation of Oman led by Abudllah Bin Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Salmi, Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs of Oman.

He said that there is a huge potential for cooperation in different sectors for mutual benefits of the people of both the countries.

Sanjrani observed that both Pakistan and Oman are interacting with each other at different platforms and international forums. He hoped for more coordinated efforts to strengthen institutional cooperation at all levels.

Sanjrani also recalled his visit to Oman in which a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was reached between the two sides for enhanced institutional collaboration between State Council of Oman and the Senate of Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan looks forward to heightening progress, prosperity and development in relationships and praised the Omani parliamentary experience, development and uniqueness gained by following the pragmatic vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Sanjrani also praised the Oman's balanced policies and its stance in the international arena.

He also apprised the delegation about the situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and said that India has blatantly violated international laws and covenants.

He said that international community must take notice of the Indian brutalities.

"Pakistan wants peace in the region, however, Indian hegemonic mindset will ruin all peace efforts if international community remained a silent spectator", Sadiq Sanjrani maintained.

Women, children and elderly persons, Chairman Senate said, are the worst victims of ferocious Indian wickedness. "Modi government has lost its mind as its decisions are based on fulfilling the agenda of its masters" he said.

Leader of visiting delegation Abudllah Bin Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Salmi, Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs said that Parliament is most appropriate platform for exploring the avenues to enhance the economic cooperation. The heads of the parliamentary friendship groups can decide the future line of action for the cooperation not only to promote the Parliamentary linkages but to enhance the economic ties.

Senate Chairman thanked the visiting delegation for their support on the Kashmir issue and expressed the hope that world should play its role to resolve this issue in light of the UN resolutions as no sensible person can allow the continuity of such human brutalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate World United Nations Parliament Oman Visit Progress All Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

17 minutes ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

17 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

17 minutes ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

17 minutes ago

Senate body asks for regularization of WWB employe ..

22 minutes ago

Six street criminals arrested in Karachi

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.