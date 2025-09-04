Pakistan–Rwanda PFG proposes counterpart body in Rwanda’s parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan–Rwanda Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) on Thursday proposed the establishment of a counterpart Parliamentary Friendship Group in Rwanda’s Parliament to enhance bilateral engagement and strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

The meeting, chaired by MNA Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui, was attended by Members of the Group, including Anjum Aqeel Khan, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, and Sabheen Ghoury.

Welcoming Ms. Fatou Harerimana, the High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, the Convener said that a dedicated parliamentary body in Rwanda would help institutionalise cooperation between the two countries.

She underscored the need for stronger Government-to-Government (G2G) cooperation, Business-to-Business (B2B) linkages, and greater collaboration in the banking sector, information technology, tourism, cultural exchanges, and parliamentary cooperation.

She assured the Rwandan High Commissioner that Pakistan’s High Commission in Islamabad, in coordination with relevant ministries, would expedite action on pending MoUs to strengthen bilateral engagement.

The Rwandan envoy welcomed the proposals, stressing the importance of enhancing economic and defence cooperation between the two countries.

She said efforts were underway to accelerate action on pending MoUs from Rwanda’s side, including specialised defence training programs to build institutional linkages and capacity.

Members of the Friendship Group reaffirmed their commitment to advancing Pakistan–Rwanda relations and expressed full support for initiatives aimed at boosting cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and defence sectors.