Pakistan's 20-member Rescue & Medical Team Leaves For Assistance To Quake-hit Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Pakistan's 20-member rescue & medical team leaves for assistance to quake-hit Syria

As part of relief aid for quake-hit Syria, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) coordinated and sent skilled and professional rescue and medical teams for assistance in relief efforts in earthquake affected Syria on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :As part of relief aid for quake-hit Syria, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) coordinated and sent skilled and professional rescue and medical teams for assistance in relief efforts in earthquake affected Syria on Monday.

Federal Minister for SAFRON Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood and SAPM Hamid Hameed bid farewell to teams at Islamabad International Airport, a news release said.

The NDMA also dispatched relief items along with teams including 131 winterized family size tents and 3,966 Kilogrammes of essential medicines for quake affectees through special Chartered Flight of PIA Boeing 777 to Damascus, Syria.

The minister and SAPM assured that Pakistan would continue assisting the quake-affected brothers and sisters of Turkiye and Syria, and NDMA would send more relief consignments to both countries.

They said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the NDMA to purchase the required items keeping in view the needs of the quake victims. They highlighted that Pakistan was not only utilising the air bridge but also ensuring the supply of relief assistance through land and sea routes.

The NDMA has also dispatched a consignment, consisting of 90 winterized tents for Turkiye through PIA from Lahore Airport.

