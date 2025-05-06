Pakistan’s 200-strong business delegation boosts ties at Iran Expo 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

A 200-member delegation of Pakistani businessmen participated in Iran Expo 2025, marking a pivotal step toward enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation as the exhibition showcased key sectors, including food and beverages, agriculture, industry, handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals, fostering economic collaboration and creating new business opportunities between the two nations

The trade delegation, led by Aamir Khan Jankhel, included representatives from various Pakistani chambers of commerce and industry. Iran Expo 2025—held at Tehran’s Permanent International Exhibition Center—marked its seventh edition as an export-focused international event, themed 'A Gateway to Global Trade.' Delegates hailed the expo as a milestone in strengthening Pakistan-Iran economic ties.

The exhibition is considered one of the most important annual events in Iran's economic and political arena. Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, head of the Iranian Organization for Trade and Development, says that in addition to the exhibition, the "Iran-Africa Cooperation Summit" is one of the main economic and diplomatic opportunities of the year 2025.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, head of the Iranian Organization for Trade and Development, noted that alongside the expo, the 'Iran-Africa Cooperation Summit' stands as a key diplomatic and economic opportunity for 2025.

The exhibition brought together over 800 Iranian companies and more than 2,500 foreign business representatives from 39 countries. Notably, the secretaries-general of three major international organizations - the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) - attended as special guests, underscoring the event's global significance.

Aamir Hussain Jankhel highlighted the strong Pakistani business delegation's participation and productive discussions on expanding bilateral trade opportunities. He noted significant progress in engagements not only with Iranian counterparts but also with international business leaders, particularly in advancing joint trade and investment initiatives. Jankhel commended the Iranian government and exhibition organizers for their exceptional arrangements, extending his congratulations for the successful event.