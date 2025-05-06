Open Menu

Pakistan’s 200-strong Business Delegation Boosts Ties At Iran Expo 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 06:58 PM

Pakistan’s 200-strong business delegation boosts ties at Iran Expo 2025

A 200-member delegation of Pakistani businessmen participated in Iran Expo 2025, marking a pivotal step toward enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation as the exhibition showcased key sectors, including food and beverages, agriculture, industry, handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals, fostering economic collaboration and creating new business opportunities between the two nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A 200-member delegation of Pakistani businessmen participated in Iran Expo 2025, marking a pivotal step toward enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation as the exhibition showcased key sectors, including food and beverages, agriculture, industry, handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals, fostering economic collaboration and creating new business opportunities between the two nations.

The trade delegation, led by Aamir Khan Jankhel, included representatives from various Pakistani chambers of commerce and industry. Iran Expo 2025—held at Tehran’s Permanent International Exhibition Center—marked its seventh edition as an export-focused international event, themed 'A Gateway to Global Trade.' Delegates hailed the expo as a milestone in strengthening Pakistan-Iran economic ties.

The exhibition is considered one of the most important annual events in Iran's economic and political arena. Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, head of the Iranian Organization for Trade and Development, says that in addition to the exhibition, the "Iran-Africa Cooperation Summit" is one of the main economic and diplomatic opportunities of the year 2025.

The exhibition is regarded as one of Iran's most significant annual economic and political events.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, head of the Iranian Organization for Trade and Development, noted that alongside the expo, the 'Iran-Africa Cooperation Summit' stands as a key diplomatic and economic opportunity for 2025.

The exhibition brought together over 800 Iranian companies and more than 2,500 foreign business representatives from 39 countries. Notably, the secretaries-general of three major international organizations - the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) - attended as special guests, underscoring the event's global significance.

Aamir Hussain Jankhel highlighted the strong Pakistani business delegation's participation and productive discussions on expanding bilateral trade opportunities. He noted significant progress in engagements not only with Iranian counterparts but also with international business leaders, particularly in advancing joint trade and investment initiatives. Jankhel commended the Iranian government and exhibition organizers for their exceptional arrangements, extending his congratulations for the successful event.

Recent Stories

Pakistani nation born of struggle, not fear: Chai ..

Pakistani nation born of struggle, not fear: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples P ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s 200-strong business delegation boosts ..

Pakistan’s 200-strong business delegation boosts ties at Iran Expo 2025

1 minute ago
 Adviser to PM on Privatization reaches London for ..

Adviser to PM on Privatization reaches London for high-level meetings

1 minute ago
 Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signin ..

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports

47 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

47 minutes ago
 Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic ine ..

Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB r ..

47 minutes ago
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

3 hours ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

4 hours ago
 Political leadership, nation stand united with arm ..

Political leadership, nation stand united with armed force against any misadvent ..

47 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

4 hours ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan