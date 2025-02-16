CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) On the directions of the Prime Minister, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with the Al-Khidmat Foundation, continues to provide much-needed humanitarian and relief assistance to the brotherly people of the Gaza Strip.

A special aircraft from Pakistan carrying 55 tons of relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt on Sunday. The relief consignment includes bell and winterized tents as well as tarpaulin sheets.

Officers from the embassy of Pakistan, Cairo received the relief consignment and handed it over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society inside Gaza.

An official of the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo, Egypt, said, "Pakistan will continue to stand with the Palestinian brothers and sisters and provide much-needed humanitarian assistance. We are thankful to Egypt for their crucial support.

More consignments from the Government and people of Pakistan are on their way and will be delivered soon to the Palestinians inside Gaza. "