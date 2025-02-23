(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) On the directions of the Prime Minister, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatched 25th humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip.

A special aircraft from Pakistan carrying 90 tonnes of relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt on Sunday.

The relief consignment includes bell and winterized tents as well as tarpaulin sheets.

Officials from embassy of Pakistan, Cairo received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to Palestinian Red Crescent Society inside Gaza.

More consignments from the government and people of Pakistan are on their way and will be delivered soon to the Palestinians inside Gaza.