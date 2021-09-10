UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's 2nd Aircraft With Relief Goods Lands In Kandahar

Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:18 PM

Pakistan's 2nd aircraft with relief goods lands in Kandahar

The second C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods consignment including medicines, utensils, food items from Pakistan landed at Kandahar Airport Friday

KANDAHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The second C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods consignment including medicines, utensils, food items from Pakistan landed at Kandahar Airport Friday.

The consignment was handed over to the representative of Governor of Kandahar in a ceremony at the airport.

The ceremony was also attended by elders of the community, chambers of commerce representatives, media and other dignitaries.

The president Kandahar Chambers of Commerce and Industries was also present along with other office bearers.

The dignitaries, in their speeches, thanked the people and Government of Pakistan for the relief assistance.

They expressed that such cooperation would also continue in future.

Consul General of Pakistan Naeem Khan thanked all the dignitaries for their participation and informed them that Pakistan stood with the Afghans in that hour of need and ensured full cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations.

The first C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods had arrived at Kabul Airport Thursday. On the occasion, Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan called it just a beginning.

He said two more flights carrying relief goods would be arranged for Kandahar and Khost on Friday and Saturday.

