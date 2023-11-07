Pakistan’s 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza arrives in Egypt

The second chartered aircraft carrying 89.6 tons of humanitarian and medical aid from the government and people of Pakistan for the brotherly people of Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The second chartered aircraft carrying 89.6 tons of humanitarian and medical aid from the government and people of Pakistan for the brotherly people of Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt on Tuesday.

The special flight was sent off from Islamabad by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

The relief assistance has been handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for its onward delivery to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza.

Earlier, a special aircraft carrying 81 tons of humanitarian and medical aid from Pakistan landed at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on October 19, 2023.