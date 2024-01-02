Open Menu

Pakistan’s 3rd Batch Of Humanitarian Assistance To Gaza Arrives At El-Arish International Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) A special military aircraft from Pakistan, carrying 20 tons of much-needed humanitarian assistance and medical aid for the brotherly people of Gaza, arrived at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt on Tuesday.

Officials from the Embassy of Pakistan in Egypt handed over the aid to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for its onward delivery to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza.

Pakistan has delivered more than 200 tons of humanitarian and medical assistance to the people of Gaza so far. Pakistan will continue to provide them with essentially required relief assistance in the future as well.

