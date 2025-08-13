Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day Marked With Fervor At China Window
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The 78th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with great national fervor and vibrant festivities at China Window, Peshawar.
The ceremony was attended by Muzammil Aslam, Advisor to the KP Government on Finance, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Banafsha Khwa, Member of Provincial Assembly Baba Ji Gurpal Singh, former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman, Bishop Ernest Jacob prominent cultural and social figures, and a large number of citizens. The event featured the national anthem and patriotic songs, adding to the spirit of the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Advisor Muzammil Aslam said that August 14 is not just a historic date, but a symbol of national consciousness, unity, and sacrifice.
He reminded the audience that Pakistan’s independence was achieved through the supreme sacrifices and relentless struggle of millions.
He paid tribute to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, noting that they have always made unparalleled sacrifices for the survival and progress of the country from the freedom movement to the fight against terrorism.
Referring to recent events, he said Pakistan had inflicted a historic defeat on India, a moment of pride for the entire nation and its armed forces.
Muzammil Aslam added that, for the first time, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a model province in terms of financial management.
The government, he said, is working tirelessly on transparency, reforms, and development projects to ensure prosperity in every district. Efforts are being made to improve the economy, create jobs, and provide basic facilities to the people.
On this Independence Day, he urged the nation to renew their commitment to protect Pakistan’s freedom, honor the sacrifices of the martyrs, and rise above political differences to build a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous country.
He also praised China Window, calling it a prominent and effective platform for promoting Pakistan–China friendship.
Speaking on the occasion, Iranian Consul General Ali Banafsha Khwa congratulated the people of Pakistan on their Independence Day and said that Pakistan–Iran relations have entered a new era, with both nations playing a vital role in each other’s economic and developmental progress.
JUI minority MPA Baba Ji Gurpal Singh said that the role of minorities in Pakistan’s independence cannot be overlooked. For the Sikh community, he said, Pakistan is nothing less than a paradise being the birthplace of Guru Nanak.
He expressed gratitude to Pakistan for granting not only freedom but also identity to minorities. Paying tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, he said Pakistan had given India a defeat that will be remembered for generations.
Former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman highlighted Pakistan’s global achievements in sports, proudly mentioning the recent victories of his grandson Noor Zaman in the Under-23 World Junior Squash Championship and Hamza Khan, both of whom have brought honor to the nation. He urged the youth to work hard in both education and sports, and never to lose hope. Independence Day, he said, calls upon all citizens to work together to make Pakistan one of the greatest nations in the world.
Bishop Ernest Jacob and other speakers emphasized that Pakistan was achieved after immense sacrifices, and it is now the responsibility of the younger generation to acknowledge this legacy and work for the country’s stability and progress.
The ceremony concluded with a strong reaffirmation of commitment to Pakistan’s development, stability, and the strengthening of Pakistan–China friendship, followed by resounding chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak–Cheen Dosti Paindabad.”
