ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Monday said the transport load of the country was 95 percent on roads unlike the global practice.

"The transport across the world was managed 50 percent each on roads and railways which was five percent on railways and 95 percent on roads," he said this during question hour session in the National Assembly proceedings.

In response to a question from member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha regarding the implementation of Axle Load Control Regime in Pakistan and no installation of weighing scales at highways and motorways under National Highway Authority, he said motorways had excel load and weighing machines, adding, "We are going to convert all motorways across the country on ITS where all types of vehicles will be identified prior to reaching the weighing station.

"It merits mention here that intelligent transportation system (ITS) was an advanced application which aimed to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enabled users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and 'smarter' use of transport networks.

Some of these technologies included calling for emergency services when an accident occurs, using cameras to enforce traffic laws or signs that mark speed limit changes depending on conditions.