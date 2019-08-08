UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Accountability Bureau Arrests PML-N Party Vice Head In Graft Probe - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the national anti-corruption watchdog, arrested on Thursday Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of Pakistan's Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in connection to a corruption investigation case, local media reported, citing a NAB press release

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was meant to appear on Thursday before NAP for questioning in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which she, along with several other Sharif family members are accused of laundering money and illegally transferring shares for personal gain through the company. Maryam had informed NAB that she would not appear for the meeting because she was planning on visiting her father.

According to NAB, as cited by the Geo tv news outlet, the PML-N vice president was arrested prior to meeting her father at the Kot Lakhpal jail and was taken to the NAB office in Lahore.

Yousaf Abbaz, Maryam's cousin, was also detained, the news outlet said.

Maryam had appeared to give NAB a statement on the case on July 31. However, according to reports, the PML-N vice president had failed to satisfy the anti-corruption watchdog with clear and consistent answers on the issue.

On Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that the Sharif family had used the Chaudhry Sugar Mills, which they set up during the government of the PML-N in 1991-1992, to launder money by illegally transferring shares between family members. The family is also accused of fraud for possessing assets beyond known sources of their income.

