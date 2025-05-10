Pakistan’s Advocacy For Peace Shows True Wisdom: Governor KP
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi on Saturday said that Pakistan has always advocated peace and acted sensibly even in recent tense situation with India.
Talking to a private news channel, he said following the India’s Pahalgam false flag operation, Pakistan took a wise and careful approach, calling for a transparent and neutral investigation instead of escalating conflict.
However, when India challenged Pakistan’s sovereignty, the country responded strongly and effectively, proving that its desire for peace is a choice, not a sign of weakness, he added.
He said that future dialogue with India will be made through joint consultation among political and military leadership.
He added that while India has not shown wisdom so far, it is hoped that Pakistan’s military strength and diplomatic approach will lead to a more responsible attitude from New Delhi.
Recent Stories
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in K ..
UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophob ..
Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke
Robotic hands catch storm of revolution
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and E ..
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) stages Grand Solidarity Rally in ..
Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Inte ..
IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council
Barrister Sultan directs AJK University to improve education quality
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu9 minutes ago
-
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry12 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council12 minutes ago
-
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society25 minutes ago
-
Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced19 minutes ago
-
Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in terrorism case19 minutes ago
-
Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli hospital19 minutes ago
-
432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar19 minutes ago
-
Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of martyred soldier in Rajanpur19 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui calls Modi’s speech ‘humiliating admission of defeat’30 minutes ago
-
Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence30 minutes ago