Pakistan’s advocacy for peace shows true wisdom: Governor KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi on Saturday said that Pakistan has always advocated peace and acted sensibly even in recent tense situation with India.

Talking to a private news channel, he said following the India’s Pahalgam false flag operation, Pakistan took a wise and careful approach, calling for a transparent and neutral investigation instead of escalating conflict.

However, when India challenged Pakistan’s sovereignty, the country responded strongly and effectively, proving that its desire for peace is a choice, not a sign of weakness, he added.

He said that future dialogue with India will be made through joint consultation among political and military leadership.

He added that while India has not shown wisdom so far, it is hoped that Pakistan’s military strength and diplomatic approach will lead to a more responsible attitude from New Delhi.