Pakistan's Aid To Gaza Continues, Meeting Urgent Humanitarian Needs

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan's aid to Gaza continues, meeting urgent humanitarian needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), following the government's directive, in coordination with Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatched fifth tranche of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

The tranche, transported by a Pakistan Airforce C-130 aircraft, marks Pakistan's ongoing commitment to supporting the people of Gaza, a news release said.

The officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), NDMA, Pakistan Air Force and representatives of Al Khidmat Foundation attended the send-off ceremony at Nur Khan Airbase on Sunday.

The humanitarian assistance flight destined for Gaza will land in Al-Arish, Egypt, where the Pakistan’s Ambassador will take charge of the supplies and oversee their transportation to the Palestinian people.

This fifth relief consignment comprises family tents, tarpaulins, and blankets. NDMA has also coordinated a sixth flight scheduled to depart from Karachi on 06 February 2024 with 100 tons of load.

Pakistan's unwavering support continues with fifth aid delivery for Gaza, totaling 230 tons of essential supplies. More assistance is also planned, demonstrating Pakistan's commitment to solidarity and seeking a peaceful resolution.

