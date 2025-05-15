Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium and European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi Thursday met human rights and peace activist Marjan Lucas in Brussels

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium and European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi Thursday met human rights and peace activist Marjan Lucas in Brussels.

According to a post on X, he appreciated her steadfast advocacy for oppressed communities, especially in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The ambassador underscored the urgent need for global human rights voices to press for a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.