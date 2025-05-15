Pakistan's Ambassador Appreciates Activist For Advocacy On IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium and European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi Thursday met human rights and peace activist Marjan Lucas in Brussels
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium and European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi Thursday met human rights and peace activist Marjan Lucas in Brussels.
According to a post on X, he appreciated her steadfast advocacy for oppressed communities, especially in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The ambassador underscored the urgent need for global human rights voices to press for a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.
Recent Stories
3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized
RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang
IHC Judges transfer case: SC adjourns hearing for May 19
Pakistan's ambassador appreciates activist for advocacy on IIOJK
CTP issues traffic plan for PSL matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Modi’s political capital, myth of military dominance shattered after Pakistan ..
Senate passes resolution praising armed forces for defending country’s territo ..
Deputy Speaker, German envoy emphasis for enhancing bilateral parliamentary coop ..
Commissioner Hazara calls for service delivery reforms across all sectors in Abb ..
IGP Rizvi chairs command conference to boost policing standard
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized34 seconds ago
-
RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang35 seconds ago
-
IHC Judges transfer case: SC adjourns hearing for May 1938 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador appreciates activist for advocacy on IIOJK39 seconds ago
-
CTP issues traffic plan for PSL matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium41 seconds ago
-
Modi’s political capital, myth of military dominance shattered after Pakistan victory: Experts5 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution praising armed forces for defending country’s territorial integrity5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker, German envoy emphasis for enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara calls for service delivery reforms across all sectors in Abbottabad5 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs command conference to boost policing standard5 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi14 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar14 minutes ago