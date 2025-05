Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium and European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi Friday hosted senior journalists and analysts based in the European Union for an insightful exchange on regional and international developments

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium and European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi Friday hosted senior journalists and analysts based in the European Union for an insightful exchange on regional and international developments.

He highlighted India’s continued disinformation campaign regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and shared Pakistan’s perspective on the situation.