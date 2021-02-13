UrduPoint.com
Sat 13th February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Libya Maj Gen Rashad Javeed called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The foreign minister congratulating Maj Gen Rashad Javeed on his nomination as Pakistan's Ambassador to Libya, directed him to play his role for further strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations.

Maj Gen Rashad Javeed thanked the foreign minister and assured him of utilizing all of his energies for further expanding Pakistan-Libya ties.

