ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Netherlands Suljuk Mustansar Tarar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The Prime Minister felicitated Suljuk Mustansar Tarar over his nomination as Pakistan's Ambassador to Netherlands.

The Ambassador-designate on this occasion also presented a copy of his recently published book "All That Art", to the Prime Minister.