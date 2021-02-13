Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Vietnam Ms Samina Mehtab called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Vietnam Ms Samina Mehtab called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The Foreign Minister felicitated Ms. Samina Mehtab on her appointment as Ambassador to Vietnam, adding, she was given the new assignment in view of her best performance in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He expressed the hope that the appointment of an experienced diplomat like Ms. Samina Mehtab would help further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Vietnam.

The Foreign Minister directed the Ambassador-designate to utilize her services for further strengthening the country's relations with Vietnam while keeping in view Pakistan's diplomatic priorities including the "economic diplomacy".

Ambassador-designate Ms. Samina Mehtab thanked the Foreign Minister for the instructions.