Pakistan's Ambassador, Malaysian Counterpart Discuss Global Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 09:20 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi Friday called on Ambassador of Malaysia to the European Union Dato Khalid Abbasi and exchanged views on regional and global geopolitical developments.

During the meeting, they agreed to strengthen relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The ambassador also signed the condolence book on the passing of former Prime Minister of Malaysia Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

