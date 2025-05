(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium and European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi met with Thierry Geerts

CEO, Brussels Enterprises Commerce and Industry (BECI).

They highlighted untapped trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan for Brussels region companies.

They agreed to intensify efforts to establish B2B linkages.