Pakistan's Ambassador Meets Vice President EU Parliament In Brussels
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 11:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday met Vice-President of the European Parliament and the Rapporteur Heidi Hautala in Brussels.
During the meeting they discussed pathways to enhance trade relations between Pakistan and the EU. They also agreed to strengthen parliamentary linkages between the two sides.
